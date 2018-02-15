Steve Bosh looks back on her life in this obituary that aired on Feb. 15, 1984.
1984 obituary of Ethel Merman
-
‘You did not die in vain’: Mother hopes story of daughter’s overdose will save lives
-
Funeral held for Long Branch family killed in New Year’s Eve shooting
-
NYPD sergeant found not guilty in fatal shooting Deborah Danner
-
PIX day in history: Introducing the 718 area code
-
New Jersey teen suspected of killing family appears in court
-
-
She was raped, pregnant and married by 11. Now she’s fighting to end child marriage in America
-
Actor Scott Baio denies misconduct claims by former co-star
-
Comedian Marty Allen dead at 95
-
Debbie Reynolds of her children, love, men and money
-
Pennsylvania man allegedly strangles woman to death after she rejects marriage proposal
-
-
Watch ‘A Magic Garden Christmas’ on PIX11
-
5 years after Sandy Hook massacre, victims not forgotten
-
Video shows officer pull student off train and arrest her for having foot on seat