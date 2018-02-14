Woman hopes huge mural will connect her with mystery man from the subway

NEW YORK — A New York City woman is seeking her mystery Valentine via a large painted billboard in Brooklyn that describes the man she sparked a connection with on the subway.

Devin Custalow, 25, said she felt a connection with an unidentified man on the G train wearing yellow shoes — though the two never exchanged words. Custalow said she was separated from the mystery man after the chance meeting in October and hasn’t seen him since.

Custalow posted a message to Craigslist describing the encounter:

“Yellow shoes guy on the G train – w4m “I was the brunette in the green pants. You were in yellow shoes, glancing at me, and pretended not to listen to me and my roommate discuss how I wanted to talk to you. I even missed my stop in hopes that would say something, but you never did. I know you probably won’t see this but if you do, say hi this time.”

She said soon after she publishing that message, she received an offer from a new Las Vegas hotel Park MGM, which painted a 20-foot mural at North 10th Street and Wythe Avenue, across from the Williamsburg Hotel, describing the meeting.

The mural requests the man in yellow shoes meet Custalow there on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The hotel livestreamed her waiting (video embedded below). After about half an hour, they declared, “It wasn’t meant to be today, but there are plenty of yellow shoes in the sea.”

Though the mystery man never showed, Custalow didn’t walk away empty-handed. A woman brought her a boquet.