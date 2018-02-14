Woman in a wheelchair slashed in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A woman in a wheelchair was slashed in the face in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. when the woman was approached along 148th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, police said.

According to authorities, the woman, 51, was approached from behind and slashed on the left side of her face.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Security at the woman's building told PIX11 the victim, who has one leg amputated, usually hangs outside to get fresh air.

The suspected slasher is identified as a male in his 20s and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and a pink t-shirt. Police said he ran off empty-handed.

Police believe there is no motive for the attack.

