Pro golfer Bill Haas, actor Luke Wilson involved in deadly crash

CALIFORNIA — Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously injured in a multicar crash that left an additional person wounded, another one dead and also involved actor Luke Wilson in Southern California, authorities said.

The collision and rollover occurred Tuesday night in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Detective Jeff Fischer told PIX11 sister station KTLA.

Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW, according to Fischer. Before the collision, Fischer said, the Ferrari struck a Toyota SUV driven by actor Luke Wilson.

The Ferrari’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two people — a 35-year-old man and 50-year-old woman — were transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

While fire department officials did not provide the victims’ names, Fischer told the affiliate that Haas was one of two people injured

Fischer said the damage to Wilson’s vehicle is minor. “It basically got clipped by the Ferrari,” he said.

Haas was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open that starts Thursday at the nearby Riviera Country Club. The club features a championship golf course, and is in Pacific Palisades, a community within the city of Los Angeles.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Haas and Wilson, along with PGA officials.