Off-duty cop nabs wanted shooter during family outing in Manhattan

MIDTOWN — A cop’s family outing to see Big Bird took a turn after he spotted a wanted man roaming the streets.

Officer Daniel Kern and his family were on their way home from watching Sesame Street Live in Madison Square Garden when he recognized a man wanted for a shooting last year, police confirmed from a Daily News report.

Kern told his wife to head home with their daughter while he told his dad to help him flag down on-duty officers.

As the wanted man was heading into Penn Station with a woman, Kern ran to the escalator and restrained the suspect so police were able to arrest him, police said.

Maximiliano Brito, 23, was taken into custody charged with attempted murder after admitted he shot a man outside a Bronx pizza parlor in April, paralyzing the victim from the waist down.