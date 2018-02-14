Long Island man arrested after firing shots

MASSAPEQUA, L.I. — A Long Island man was taken into custody for an attempted murder Thursday afternoon.

Tylil McTootle, 28, was taken into custody after he fired multiple shots at a victim in Massapequa.

According to police, the male victim, 27, arranged to meet with McTootle to purchase marijuana. Before completing the transaction, McTootle started to drive away with the marijuana in the back of the vehicle, which led the victim to jump into the passenger seat as the car drove along Fairfax Road and Gloucester Road, police said.

McTootle exited the car and ordered the victim out, discharging a gun, authorities said.

He fired multiple shots, striking the victim once in the leg, and fled the scene.

McTootle was later taken into custody and is charged with attempted murder, robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.