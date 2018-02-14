Education Department opens investigation into Bronx principal who allegedly won`t allow black history lessons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The Education Department launched an investigation into the principal of a Bronx school who allegedly won't allow black history lessons.

Mercedes Liriano Clark, a teacher at Middle School 224 says Principal Patricia Catania won't allow the lessons. Parents rallied around her Monday. The next day, Principal Catania allegedly confiscated the Black History Month projects of several students moments before they were set to present them.

The school Superintendent visited the school Wednesday.

“The superintendent and his team are working with the school community to address any concerns,” the DOE told PIX11 in a statement. “We’re providing the school with ongoing support and will ensure any necessary follow-up action is taken.”

40.844782 -73.864827