Duo uses Taser to steal 13-year-old boy’s bike

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the duo who robbed a 13-year-old with a Taser in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., two individuals approached a 13-year-old boy in the schoolyard of I.S. 234 in Sheepshead Bay, police said.

The duo placed a Taser on the teen’s shoulder and demanded his bicycle, authorities said. He complied, allowing the robbers to get away with his “Beastmode” bicycle, valued at about $1,000.

