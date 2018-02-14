Bronx Sweetheart Luncheon honors couples married for over 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Vinnie Berretta, it was love at first sight when he met Josie.

"I just got out of the Army when I met her," he recalled.

The Bronx couple will be married for 70 years this April. Each Valentine's Day, he buys his wife a bouquet of roses.

"Every time I buy them, she says 'what, this again?'"

The pair were one of over 40 couples who spent their Valentine’s Day at the Bronx Sweetheart Luncheon. Now in its 11th year, the event brings together couples for a day of eating, socializing and dancing for the past 11 years.

Each couple who attended have been married for over 50 years.

"We’re celebrating love on St. Valentines Day, and we are doing it the right way by acknowledging and recognizing those couples who have persevered," said Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., who co-hosted the event.

One of those couples are Bernard and Ann Reilly.

“We still love each other as much as we did 63 years ago," said Bernard Reilly. "It's something that never fades.”

So what is the secret to lasting love?

“Be kind and considerate and enjoy each other and hope for the best," said his wife, Ann.