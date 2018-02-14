Shooting reported at Florida high school, shooter still at large

PARKLAND, Fla. — Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.

The shooter is still at large as of 3:15 p.m., officials said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded. At least 20 people were injured, according to WSVN.

Coral Springs Police are advising students and teachers to remain inside. People are being advised to avoid the area.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has spoken with local officials about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.