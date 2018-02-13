Staten Island couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary just in time for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — They’re believed to be the longest-married couple on Staten Island and they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Joseph Scaramuzzo, 96, and his wife, Marion, 95, met as teenagers at her cousin’s graduation party.

“Soon as I met her, I said that’s the one I’m gonna marry,” Joseph said with a laugh.

“Same thing,” Marion said.

The couple married on Saturday, Feb. 13, 1943 - Valentine’s Day weekend.

It’s a love story for the ages. They shared their secret to a long happy marriage at their Staten Island home.

“You gotta be agreeable. Let me say that," Joseph said. "Otherwise you’re not gonna make it."

“No we never had a big fight,” Marion said.

In February of 1943, Marion traveled by train down to Alabama. They said “I do” in Fort McClellan, where Joseph was stationed. While he fought in World War II, Marion moved in with her parents and waited for him at home in Staten Island. He was still overseas when Marion gave birth to their first-born son.

Three sons, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren later, they’re believed to be Staten Island’s longest married couple. In addition to their family and love for each other, music is what keeps them going.

“He still plays the trumpet and I still dance. I started dancing when I was 14 and I never stopped," Marion said. "My body is so good from moving like that it’s beautiful. He played in a five-piece band so when he played, I danced."

After the war, Joseph worked for the Department of Sanitation. Joseph even played for the DSNY band. Marion was a stay-at-home mom and licensed beautician. She cut clients’ hair out of their house.

Marion is known as the “Lady in Red” for often wearing outfits in her favorite color. This past weekend, friends and family held an anniversary party for them in Staten Island.

“We had a party at Gennaro’s," Joseph said. "It was a beautiful party, we had about 60 people there."

Their anniversary - the diamond anniversary - is a milestone few couples reach. It's more than seven decades of a love that shows no age.

“Our children, grandchildren are the best, the best,” Joseph said.

“We had a good life, we did,” Marion said.

The 75th anniversary celebration is not over yet. Next Wednesday, Feb. 21 , the Mr. Scaramuzzos will renew their vows at Carmel Richmond Nursing home. We wish them all the best!