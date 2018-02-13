Monica makes it happen while ‘on hold’ with management — and Bronx woman gets her heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Felicita Ramirez from the Bronx don’t have consistent heat — like so many families in New York this winter.

“I live right next to the boiler room and I still can’t feel the heat," Ramirez said. "It’s a slap in the face."

PIX11 News called management, and while on hold, a manager sent two workers right away, promising a motor was replaced. Ramirez has a NYCHA Section 8 voucher.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said, “We performed a full inspection last week, which the landlord failed, but the heat and hot water were working.

If a NYCHA Section 8 voucher holder wants to report physical problems within their units, they can call our Customer Care Center at 718-707-7771 to notify us of any concerns."

