Man shot in front of Brooklyn barbershop: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATBUSH-DITMAS, Brooklyn — Video released on Tuesday shows a man wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a barbershop in Brooklyn, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 on Clarendon Road near Flatbush Avenue.

Police said the victim, 32, had a verbal dispute with a man in front of a barbershop. The shooter fired once at the victim, hitting him in the lower torso, according to police.

Officials said the victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspected shooter.

He is about 30 years old, 5 feet and 9 inches tall, 220 pounds with a stocky build. He has a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

The man was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt with cursive writing on the front, a wool hat, baggy jeans, black gloves and dark colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).