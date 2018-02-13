Long Island teen with autism missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MALVERNE, Long Island — Officials in Hempstead, Long Island are asking for the public's help in finding a teen with autism who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Officials said Joseph “Michael” Barbella, 17, has not been seen since 5 p.m. Monday. He ran away from his mother after he was startled by a loud noise. He was last seen leaving a bowling alley at the corner of Malverne and Hempstead Avenues.

He is known to hide under cars or in unlocked sheds or garages.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen asked residents in the area to check their sheds and backyards and call authorities if they have any information.

The teen answers to Joey or his Confirmation name, Michael.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 158 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark grey and black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

If you have information, call the Nassau County Police Department Detective Bureau at (516) 573-7347 or 911.