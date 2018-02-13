Group slashes teen, burns her with bleach in Bronx lobby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 19-year-old woman was slashed and burned with bleach by a group of attackers in a Bronx lobby.

The victim was watching TV at a friend's apartment before the attack. A group of men and women confronted her early Tuesday in the lobby of a building on Aqueduct Avenue.

"She just came to the door trying to fight," the victim said. "She just started hitting me and kicking me."

The victim, who knew her attackers was slashed in the face and burned with bleach by the group of four people.

“After they left, they went and jumped my boyfriend," the victim told PIX11.

The victim needed 12 stitches for a 3-inch gash on her face. Her forehead was also burned by the bleach.

One of the alleged attackers was arrested. Police are still looking for three others. They're checking to see if the surveillance camera in the building captured the attack.

