Gov. Murphy establishes Puerto Rico relief commission

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he wants to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed an executive order on Monday in Jersey City establishing a commission aimed at offering relief to Puerto Ricans in the state and on the island.

He says the state has seen about 30,000 people from Puerto Rico relocate to New Jersey since the September storm devastated the island.

The order authorizes the commission to tap into state departments to acquire data, personnel or other assistance to carry out its mission.

A report on the commission's findings is due within 90 days.

Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy visited the island to tour the devastation and meet with Gov. Ricardo Rossello in December.