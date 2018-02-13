Girl in possible NJ flu death ID’d as Nevaeh Hernandez

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — The child whose death prompted a health department investigation and concerns over the flu in a New Jersey community was identified by officials Tuesday.

Nevaeh Hernandez, a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Lincoln School in North Bergen, is the child who died, PIX11 has confirmed.

Her death was announced Monday, but few details have been released by the New Jersey Health Department, which has not officially deemed it flu-related.

The Health Department says it will be meeting with local health officials from North Bergen about the child’s death amid recent flu concerns, however.

Hernandez’s father is in armed services and is stationed in Germany, officials told PIX11. He flew home upon learning of his daughter’s death.

The little girl was a student at North Bergen Schools, which says all elementary school students with a signed permission slip will get a flu shot in school Thursday, and high schoolers will get the shot next Tuesday.

The school also released the following statement Monday:

“Today is a sad for the North Bergen family as one of our own students has unfortunately passed away. Additionally, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family of our student, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with them during this difficult time. “Due to the recent flu virus outbreak nationwide we have been disinfecting our desks and common surfaces in our school district. We are also urging parents to not send their kids to school if they are suffering from flu-like symptoms and to get them medical assistance if they are.”

Hernandez’s death was announced the same day the NYC Department of Health confirmed a fourth flu-related pediatric death in the city this season.

Children are especially at risk during flu season. More than 60 children suffered flu-related deaths this season, federal health officials said.

There were 106 flu-related pediatric deaths nationally in the 2016-17 influenza season. Six pediatric patients suffered flu-related deaths last season.