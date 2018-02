Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — It's the day synonymous with indulging before the first day of Lent. In honor of Mardi Gras, Club Bonafide is bringing New Yorkers a little taste of New Orleans tonight in a special event.

The evening will feature music from The Ebony Hillbillies.

Club Bonafide is the place where jazz age meets a new age of live performances. For ticket information and a list of events, click here.

Bonafide is at 212 East 52nd St.