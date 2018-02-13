ATM skimming device found in Brooklyn bank: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — An ATM skimming device, a device that allows thieves to steal credit and debit card numbers, was discovered in a Brooklyn bank on Thursday, Feb. 1, police said.

An employee at the Valley National Bank on 1212 Avenue M discovered the device around 3:30 p.m. and notified police. No funds were reported stolen, according to cops.

Police are seeking three people in connection to the crime. All three are believed to be about 20 to 30 years old, police said.

The first is a man last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket.

The second is a woman last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing.

The third is a woman last seen wearing a white cap, white scarf and dark jacket.

Skimming crimes have also been reported throughout upstate New York. On Monday, state police said two men from Florida have been arrested for skimming devices on gas pumps in the town of Amsterdam.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said recent credit card skimming incidents in upstate New York show the need to step up federal investigations of the issue. He said in Livingston County alone, more than 20 cases of credit card fraud were reported in the past seven weeks that are believed to be related to skimmers at area gas stations.

The senator urged the Secret Service to devote more agents and resources to counter skimming crimes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).