3 shot near Mardi Gras parade route: police

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police say two shootings near the traditional Mardi Gras parade route left three people wounded.

The first shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. Charles Avenue and Carondelet streets.

Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel says one man was shot in the head and is in critical condition. Another, a juvenile boy, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

A second shooting happened during a fight that broke out near St. Charles and Second Street. Police Chief Michael Harrison says a man who they believe was shot twice was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.