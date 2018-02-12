Woman sentenced to life in daughter’s crucifix death

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her adult daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed her daughter was possessed by the devil.

Court records show 51-year-old Juanita Gomez was sentenced Monday for the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez.

Police found 33-year-old Geneva Gomez lying inside her mother’s Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. A large crucifix had been placed on her chest. she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juanita Gomez told investigators that Geneva “was possessed by the devil.” Investigators also reportedly noticed that she had bruises and swelling around her knuckles.

Court documents claim she admitted to punching Geneva repeatedly “and forced a crucifix and religious medallion down her throat until blood came out of her daughter’s mouth. Juanita saw her daughter die and then placed her body in the shape of a cross.”

“Blood was visible and she had suffered severe trauma around her head and face,” the documents also stated.

The judge followed the sentence recommended by jurors who convicted her in January of first-degree murder.

Attorneys for Juanita Gomez plan to appeal.