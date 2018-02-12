NY lawmakers: pass new rules for social media political ads

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two New York state lawmakers are urging their fellow legislators not to pass a state budget without including new rules for political ads on social media.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky of Long Island and Assemblyman James Skoufis of Woodbury have scheduled a press conference Monday at the state Capitol in Albany to discuss their proposal.

The two Democrats want to require Facebook and other social media platforms to identity the individual or groups behind political ads on their sites.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the idea of requiring more information about online political ads, which are the subject of investigations into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Kaminsky says disclosing who paid for ads would discourage false and misleading statements while informing citizens about those trying to influence their vote.