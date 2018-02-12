Men sought for multiple robberies and assaults in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking two to three men in connection to a series of robberies and assaults in Brooklyn.

Police said the first robbery happened on Dec. 20 around 9:40 p.m. near Brighton 6th Street and Ocean View Avenue. A man, 48, told police that three men approached him, one punched him in the face and the other two forcibly removed his cash and headphones with an estimated total value of $140.

A similiar incident occurred on Dec.30 around 2 a.m. near Neptune Avenue and Brighton 4th Street, according to police. Cops said a man, 34, was approached by three men. One man struck the victim in the face with an unknown object while the other two removed his wallet containing about $70, according to police.

Cops said the third robbery was on Dc. 25 around 6 a.m. near Brighton Avenue and Brighton 4th Street. Three men approached a male victim, 27, from behind, punched him in the head and took his cell phone and wallet with an estimated total value of $900, according to police.

The last known incident was on Jan. 26 around 1:25 a.m. near Neptune Avenue and Brighton 4th Street, police said. Officials said a man, 48, was approached by two men, one punched him in the face and the other took his wallet containing about $100.

Surveillance footage captured the two men involved in the Jan. 26 incident.

The first man pictured in surveillance footage is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and white sneakers.

The second man pictured in surveillance footage is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark jacket, dark pants and brown shoes.

The third man involved in the first three attacks was not captured by surveillance footage.

All three men are believed to be in their 20s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).