Man who masturbated in Manhattan train station sought: police

CIVIC CENTER, Manhattan — A man who exposed himself and walked around a Manhattan train station masturbating in front of a stranger is being sought, police said Monday.

A woman, 22, told police she was on the J train’s northbound platform inside the Chambers Street station Wednesday, Jan. 10 around 8:15 p.m. when the man called out to her.

She looked up and saw the man masturbating in public view, police said.

The man then walked up the stairs and continued to masturbate on the mezzanine as he stared down at the the woman before fleeing the station, according to police.

The man sought is described as being in his 30s, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black scarf, gray hooded sweatshirt, gray shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).