Man wanted by police in connection to Bronx homicide

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted for a homicide that happened in the Bronx in January.

Police said Melvin Batties, 33, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck on Jan 16. in front of a building on West 174 Street around 7:08 p.m. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cops are seeking Carl Henley in connection to the homicide.

Henley is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 230 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).