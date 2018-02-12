Legendary singer Vic Damone dead at 89: report

NEW YORK — Legendary singer Vic Damone has died, according to multiple reports Monday.

The Brooklyn-born crooner was surrounded by close relatives when he died Sunday at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fox News reports.

“The guy Sinatra said had the best pipes in the business” had a career spanning more than five decades, according to his website.

Damone recorded more than 2,000 songs beginning in 1947, and is best known for hits “You’re Breaking My Heart” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

He also appeared in several movies and television shows, including “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Damone was awarded the Hofstra President’s Medal and was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in NYC in 1997.

It is not yet known how Damone died. He suffered a stroke in 2000, and continued to perform into 2001, when he retired, according to his website.

Damone is survived by his four children and several grandchildren.