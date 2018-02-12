NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Ex-Yankee Esteban Loaiza arrested with more than 20 kilograms of heroin, cocaine: sheriff’s office

Posted 10:44 AM, February 12, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:50AM, February 12, 2018

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Former Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested with more than 20 kilograms of heroin or cocaine, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Esteban Loaiza was arrested for alleged drug possession in California in February 2018. He formerly played with the New York Yankees. (M. David Leeds/Getty Images)

Loaiza, 46, faces felony charges for possession or purchase of narcotics, and transportation or sale of narcotics, sheriff’s documents show.

The former pitcher was arrested Friday in California for having more than 20 kilograms of heroin or cocaine, according to documents.

His bail has been set at $200,000, and he is set to be arraigned Wednesday.

Loaiza played 14 seasons for nine major league teams, including the New York Yankees in 2004.

 