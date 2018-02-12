Ex-Yankee Esteban Loaiza arrested with more than 20 kilograms of heroin, cocaine: sheriff’s office

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Former Yankees pitcher Esteban Loaiza has been arrested with more than 20 kilograms of heroin or cocaine, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Loaiza, 46, faces felony charges for possession or purchase of narcotics, and transportation or sale of narcotics, sheriff’s documents show.

The former pitcher was arrested Friday in California for having more than 20 kilograms of heroin or cocaine, according to documents.

His bail has been set at $200,000, and he is set to be arraigned Wednesday.

Loaiza played 14 seasons for nine major league teams, including the New York Yankees in 2004.