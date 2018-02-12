Dogs face off at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the Oscars of the canine world and many of the contestants spend just as long getting primped and prepped to strut their stuff on a green carpet.

The 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is under way this week. And from the looks around town, New York City is going to the dogs. PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe checks out the four-legged stars in the spotlight.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place at Piers 92/94 on Monday, February 12 and Tuesday, February 13.

Tickets at westminsterkennelclub.org and ticketmaster.com. Daytime coverage will be live on Nat Geo WILD from 1-4 p.m. Nighttime coverage live from Madison Square Garden, Groups and Best in Show competition, at 8 p.m. -11 p.m ET on FS1.