Amid flu concerns, NJ child’s death prompts health department investigation

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — A child’s death in New Jersey on Monday has prompted a health department investigation.

The child, who has not been identified, was a student at Lincoln School in North Bergen, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Health Department says it will be meeting with local health officials from North Bergen about the child’s death amid recent flu concerns. However, the health department has not officially deemed the death flu-related.

North Bergen Schools released a statement on the situation:

“Today is a sad for the North Bergen family as one of our own students has unfortunately passed away. Additionally, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family of our student, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with them during this difficult time.” “Due to the recent flu virus outbreak nationwide we have been disinfecting our desks and common surfaces in our school district. We are also urging parents to not send their kids to school if they are suffering from flu-like symptoms and to get them medical assistance if they are.”

Over the weekend, a fourth child in NYC died of flu-related symptoms, the NYC Department of Health confirmed Monday.

Elisa Murray , 5, from Brooklyn died on Saturday night and had been suffering from flu-like symptoms, according to police sources. New York City health officials said at the time they were investigating the death as a flu-related death.

Other victims in the past few weeks include an 8-year-old girl, identified as Amely Baez from Queens by police sources on Tuesday. Another pediatric patient also suffered a flu-related death, but health officials have not released any information.

They were the first pediatrics deaths of the season in New York City.

Baez was diagnosed with the flu and was being treated for the virus, police said. Her parents tried to perform CPR and called 911 Monday, but she did not survive. The city’s medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Children are especially at risk during flu season. More than 60 children suffered flu-related deaths this season, federal health officials said.

There were 106 flu-related pediatric deaths nationally in the 2016-17 influenza season. Six pediatric patients suffered flu-related deaths last season.

For more information about where to get vaccinated, New Yorkers can call 311, visit nyc.gov/flu, or text “flu” to 877877.”