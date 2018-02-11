Wake held for 11-year-old boy who drowned in Queens pond

GLENDALE, Queens — A wake will be held Sunday for the 11-year-old boy who drowned in an icy Queens pond.

Anthony Perez fell into the pond while saving his friend and drowned on Tuesday.

His wake will be held at Glendale Walsh – Labella & Son from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Perez and his friend walked onto the pond in Forest Park when it cracked, and Perez’s friend plunged into the frigid water. Perez saved his friend, pulling him from the icy water, then fell in himself, police said. His friend rushed home and told his mother to call 911.

Firefighters had to break the ice and get into the water to pull the boy out. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

40.702320 -73.880397