Teens arrested for fatally shooting 15-year-old in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Two teens were arrested Sunday in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Queens, police said.

Petiri Edmond, 17, and Atekel Donaldson, 19, were taken into custody after authorities said they shot Yussef Soliman Thursday afternoon.

Soliman was shot in the hand and the abdomen and was found unresponsive, but conscious on Beach Channel Drive.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Edmond and Donaldson face multiple charges, including murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possessions of a weapon.

