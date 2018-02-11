Teen arrested after firing shots on Long Island

EAST GARDEN CITY, L.I. — A 16-year-old was arrested after he fired shots on Long Island early Sunday.

Akeem Chambers was arrested after police received calls about shots fired along Stewart Avenue in East Garden City.

When they arrived, police found Chambers, who fit the description of the reports, running west toward Ring Road, authorities said.

During Chambers’ arrest, they recovered a black 9mm semi-automatic handgun from his backpack.

Chambers is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.