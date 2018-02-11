Surfers take advantage of warm winter day, hit the beach in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — While most of us are sick and tired of all this rain, whipping winds and fog, beauty is clearly in the eye of the beholder.

"We're wet anyway so put on the wetsuit get out there and enjoy it a little bit," surfer Jimmy O'Brien said.

After all, you don't get too many 50 degree days in the month of February. So if you own a surfboard, you make the best of the so-called beautiful beach days days like these.

"We figured we might as well just get out and enjoy the warm weather," O'Brien said. "It's unusual. It's like April."

PIX11 spotted more than a dozen surfers waiting to catch the perfect wave in the ocean near beach 90th Street and Shore Front Parkway in Rockaway Beach.

While most people don't even venture outdoors on a day like this, these surfers had the whole beach to themselves.

"Not bad keeps the sunburn off," Colin Ackers said after riding in a nice long wave.