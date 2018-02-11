Train service suspended at Penn Station following Amtrak power outage

MANHATTAN— Train service in and out of Penn Station was suspended Sunday due to an Amtrak power outage.

Path is accepting NJT Rail passes/tickets at Newark Penn Station and 33rd St New York.

The power outage happened around 5:15 p.m, officials said. As of about 5:55 p.m., the power had already been restored in all but two tracks.

“There is a power issue on the tracks of New York Penn Station, impacting all trains in and out of the station due to a signal issue,” an Amtrak spokesperson said. “We are currently working to resolve the issue.”

One passenger said he’d been stuck on a train with no power for a half hour “getting very hot and uncomfortable.”

@Amtrak stuck on train 149 in penn station tunnel with no power in the dark for the past 30 minutes getting very hot and uncomfortable — Evan Hirsch (@evanhirsch77) February 11, 2018

Midtown direct trains from NJ Transit are currently being diverted to Hoboken.