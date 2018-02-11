Machete-wielding man slashes, robs person Uniondale: police

UNIONDALE, NY — A 29-year-old machete-wielding man slashed a man in the face in Uniondale, police said.

Pierre Fede allegedly slashed a 25-year-old man during a robbery, officials said. His victim suffered lacerations and abrasions to his face and ear. Fede also took the man’s phone and some money during the attack.

Police found Fede running in the street with the Machete early Sunday. He was arrested near the intersection of Cedar Street and Duryea Avenue. Police charged him with robbery and assault. He will be arraigned Monday.