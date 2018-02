UPPER WEST SIDE — A homeless man was attacked by a large group on a Manhattan subway Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on a northbound A train approaching Columbus Circle. According to police, a group of about 20 to 30 people attacked the homeless man as he asked for money.

Two teens were taken into custody for the attack, said police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.