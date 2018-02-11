Group robs taxi cab driver in Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the group who robbed a taxi driver in Union Square last month.

Authorities said four males entered a yellow cab Jan. 2 around 12:20 p.m. on the corner of Union Square East and East 16th Street.

When the cab came to a stop, the individuals removed the victim’s wallet, which contained the credit card, debit card and $100.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).