Fire breaks out at New Jersey home

FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A fire broke out at a New Jersey home Saturday night.

Authorities were called around 11:28 p.m. about the blaze that broke out in the basement of the home on 87 Pomona Avenue in Fair Lawn.

Residents were safely evacuated as the fire worked its way up to the first floor of the home, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation — The fire has been deemed uninhabitable.

No injuries were reported.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the Milnes Family, who was affected by the blaze.