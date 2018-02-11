Death of girl being investigated as possible 4th flu-related pediatric death in NYC this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A 5-year-old girl from Brooklyn with flu-like symptoms died Saturday night, according to police sources.

Three children have already suffered flu-related deaths in New York City this season.

An ambulance was called to the Bayview Houses at 8 p.m. Saturday for a child with flu-like symptoms and difficulty breathing. The unconscious child was taken to the hospital, where she died.

New York City health officials are now investigating this death as a flu-related death. The Centers for Disease Control said this flu season is now just as bad as the 2009 swine flu epidemic. The acting director of the CDC said this strain of the flu is particularly bad. It causes more hospitalizations and deaths than more common flu viruses.

Health officials said, as of the beginning of February, there were more than 19,000 cases of flu in New York City.

​Experts cautioned this flu season is far from over.

The New York City Department of Health has not yet confirmed this latest death is flu related.