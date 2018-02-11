Cab driver punched, robbed by trio in Manhattan

MIDTOWN — Police are looking for the trio who robbed a taxi driver of about $600 in Manhattan last month.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6 around 7 p.m. when three individuals approached a cab driver while he was at a red light on the corner of 39th Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown, police said.

According to authorities, the individuals opened the cab’s door and removed about $600 in cash.

The victim, 28, exited the vehicle and attempted to stop one of the robbers, but he was punched in the face, police said.

The victim had a bloody nose, but did not go to the hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).