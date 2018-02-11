2 killed in Jersey City crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two people were killed in a Jersey City crash early Sunday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. along Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City where at least two cars collided — one car left overturned.

The identities of the victims were not immediately available. It is uncertain if there were any other injuries.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office asked the public to avoid Tonnelle Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and North Street Sunday morning as officials investigated the scene.