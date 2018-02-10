Rikers correction officer brutally attacked in gang assault, union says

RIKERS ISLAND, N.Y. — A male correction officer at George Motchan Detention Center (GMDC) was brutally attacked in a gang assault Saturday, according to union sources.

According to the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, the officer was attacked by six members of the Bloods, who knocked him unconscious and fractured his spine in the neck region.

“This is the most serious assault on a CO in perhaps years,” the union said.

The officer, 39, had reportedly worked less than two years. In January, the City announced a plan to completely close down Rikers Island jails by 2027. GMDC is the first facility set to close.

“This is just awful, and happened in the jail they plan to shut down,” a union source said.

Video surveillance was sent by a “Question of the Day” Facebook group that focuses on Rikers issues.

** Warning: Video contains graphic content **

Correction: Union sources initially said four inmates attacked the Correction Officer. The union now tells PIX11 News that six inmates were involved in the assault. The story has been updated with the correct information.