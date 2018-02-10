Rikers correction officer brutally attacked in gang assault: sources

RIKERS ISLAND, N.Y. — A male correction officer at George Motchan Detention Center (GMDC) was brutally attacked in a gang assault Saturday, according to jail sources.

Sources told PIX11 that the officer was attacked by four members of the Bloods, who knocked him unconscious and fractured his spine in the neck region.

“This is the most serious assault on a CO in perhaps years,” a jail source told PIX11.

The officer, 39, had reportedly worked less than two years. In January, the City announced a plan to completely close down Rikers Island jails by 2027. GMDC is the first facility set to close.

“This is just awful, and happened in the jail they plan to shut down,” another prison source told PIX11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.