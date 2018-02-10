Police search for thieves in Brooklyn armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for the two men involved in a gunpoint robbery at a Brooklyn store last month.

On Jan. 20, two unidentified males entered Venus Smoke Shop on 9 Marcus Garvey Blvd. and approached the 17-year-old employee, police said.

One of the suspected robbers displayed a firearm and demanded money while pointing his gun at an 18-year-old customer.

The second suspected robber took about $40 from the cash register and $120 from the customer, according to authorities.

They fled on food in an unknown direction.

The gunman is described to be about 6 feet 1 inch, 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood and green sweatpants.

His accomplice is described to be about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with fur on the hood and green pants.

