New York doctor avoids prison for selling prescriptions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York psychiatrist will avoid prison but lose his medical license for selling prescriptions.

Dr. Clifford Jacobson of Rochester was sentenced Friday to one year of probation that will include four months of home confinement. He also must surrender his license to practice medicine and pay $75,000 in penalties.

Federal prosecutors say Jacobson sold prescriptions for the tranquilizer clonazepam and other medications to people for recreational use between 2014 and 2017. He charged his patients $120 for each illegal prescription.

Jacobson pleaded guilty in September to illegally distributing a controlled substance.