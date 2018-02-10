Men wanted in series of Queens bodega robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for the three men wanted in connection to a series of robberies in Queens last month.

The incidents occurred within ten days of each other between Jan. 2 and Jan. 12.

In each instance, three men entered bodegas — two within blocks of each other in Richmond Hill and the most recent incident in Jamaica, according to police.

The trio displayed firearms, demanding money from the employees, police said.

They removed cash from the registers and were seen fleeing in an SUV with New York license plates. The amount of money the trio has gotten away with was not disclosed.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).