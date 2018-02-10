Man arrested, charged with hate crime for Bronx slashing: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A man has been arrested and charged for slashing a father who was walking with his 1-year-old son in the Bronx, police said Saturday.

Police said the victim, 41, was walking with his son on East 139th Street around 1:55 p.m. when a man suddenly approached them and slashed the victim twice on the right side of his face. A dispute followed, with the victim using his son’s scooter to fend off the attacker. According to the victim, the man yelled an obscenity before running off. His son was not injured.

Joseph Key, 24, has been arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17. Key was also charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The New York Post reported that Key yelled “F*** your country” before he fled.