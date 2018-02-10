Long Island deli shut down, three arrested for gambling, drinking

COPIAGUE, L.I. — Long Island police arrested three people and shut down a deli after they found multiple code violations, gambling and drinking Friday.

An owner, employee and customer were taken into custody as authorities shut down the Dixon Deli and Grocery on Dixon Avenue in Copiague.

The deli owner, 44-year-old Rosa Marmol was charged with two counts of having disorderly premise, promoting gambling and possession of gambling devises.

Deli employee, 59-year-old Arleen Melo, was charged with seven counts of consuming beer on the premise and possession of untaxed cigarettes.

The deli’s customer, 24-year-old Yosy DeLeon, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Babylon’s Quality of Life Task Force issued 13 violations to the owner, according to police, leading to the deli’s shut down.