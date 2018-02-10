NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

House fire kills 2 children, burns adult in central New York

Posted 8:41 PM, February 10, 2018

DAVENPORT, N.Y. — Officials say two young children have died and a man is hospitalized with burns after an apartment house fire in central New York.

The fire in the rural Delaware County town of Davenport was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, and eight fire departments responded. The county department of emergency services says the four-unit house was fully engulfed in flames, with reports of two children trapped in an upstairs apartment.

Officials say the children were aged 1 and 3.

The victims have not been publicly identified. The cause of the fire is under investigation.