UPPER WEST SIDE — Crews are battling a high-rise fire on the Upper West Side Saturday afternoon.

Heavy smoke is seen on the upper floors of the duplex apartment building on 1 W. 67th Street.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the 7th floor of the building.

FDNYalerts MAN 2-ALARM 1 W 67 ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE ON THE 7TH FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) February 10, 2018

The building is located just off Central Park West.

